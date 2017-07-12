Telemetrics Moves to New Facility

ALLENDALE, N.J.—Telemetrics has picked up its roots and is moving to a new headquarters to a larger facility in Allendale, N.J.

The camera robotics and control system provider says that the new facility is 40 percent larger than its previous home in Mahwah, N.J., and includes an on-site engineering and testing lab, a large conference room, hands-on product demo and training areas, and expanded manufacturing, R&D, office and storage space.

Telemetrics cites in the press release its growth providing equipment to the broadcast, live studio, government and A/V industries as reason for the move.

The new Telemetrics headquarters is located at 75 Commerce Drive, Allendale, N.J., 07401.