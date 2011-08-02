Telecast Brings the CopperHead Pro Transceiver System to IBC
Telecast Fiber Systems Inc. heads to IBC to introduce the CopperHead Pro, its latest camera-mountable fiber-optic transceiver system, now shipping with a new analog return video path. The return video path can be used for return “program video” or for a genlock signal. The CopperHead Pro now features all the signal paths needed for live, big-screen image magnification (I-MAG) applications in houses of worship, music venues, and corporate events and can now be used in multicamera, studio-style applications. The signals transported by the system include the camera’s pristine, uncompressed HD/SDI signal, along with the new analog return path, as well as camera control and intercom.
Telecast will also unveil the TR6442i “CommLink,” a fiber-optic transceiver system designed to carry two intercom channels over a single strand of fiber across distances of more than 40 km. Ideal for outside broadcasting (OB), the CommLink features auto-nulling hybrid technology, making it easy to interface with industry-standard party-line and matrix-style intercom systems. When in two-wire mode, the CommLink will extend two channels of a Clear-Com party-line system or an RTS two-wire intercom system. In four-wire mode, the system creates a fiber optic connection from a matrix frame to two remote matrix stations, using either Clear-Com Matrix Plus or RTS ADAM (Advanced Digital Audio Matrix), Cronus, or Zeus systems.
Also new, the Telecast Fiber Systems Cobra II permits extension of the industry's new digital triax-based camera chains using simple, inexpensive fiber optic cable. The Cobra II system extends Sony’s new high-definition triax camera chains to enable their use over durable, lightweight tactical fiber or within an installed fiber optic infrastructure.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox