Tektronix introduces two new rasterizers

Tektronix introduced the new WVR8200 and WVR8300 rasterizers, providing real-time, automated 3G-SDI eye-pattern display and jitter measurements, at the 2010 NAB Show last month in Las Vegas.

The rasterizers offer the same functionality as the WFM8200 and WFM8300 advanced waveform monitors, which the company announced prior to the trade show, but are designed for use with an external display and offer enhanced remote monitoring and control capabilities.

As broadcasters increasingly adopt 1080p (50Hz or 59.94Hz) formats, they face challenges related to physical layer signal quality testing and measurement. The new Tektronix support of 3G-SDI eye pattern measurements is intended to meet these new challenges.

The WVR8200 and WVR8300 support comprehensive physical layer measurements, including automated 3G-SDI signal eye pattern parameters and jitter measurements as well as Tektronix jitter waveform display and cable-length measurement. Alarm information helps to identify and diagnose video and audio content quality as well as vertical ancillary (VANC) data problems.