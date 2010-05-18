Tektronix Buys Mixed Signals Inc.



Tektronix, a Beaverton, Ore.-based supplier of test, measurement and monitoring equipment has announced the acquisition of Mixed Signals Inc., an El Segundo, Calif. Company that specializes in digital content monitoring. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“The acquisition of Mixed Signals, Inc. brings to Tektronix a strong team that has delivered leading innovation to the video monitoring market,” said Eben Jenkins, general manager of the Tektronix Video Business. “The combination of Mixed Signals and Tektronix accelerates our ability to provide unmatched next-generation video test and monitoring solutions to our customers.”



Mixed Signals is best known for its transport stream monitoring products, which are used by television broadcasters, satellite system and cable operators, content aggregators and IPTV providers.



