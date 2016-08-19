Tektronix Aids Globosat’s Live IP Production at Olympics

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Globosat has turned to Tektronix to support its live IP media production of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Prism

To do so, Tektronix is supplying the Brazilian-broadcaster with two of its SPG8000A master sync and PTP grandmaster clock generators that support both SDI-based and IP-based media infrastructures. Globosat is also utilizing a pair of Prism IP/SDI media analyzers for diagnosing and correlating SDI and IP signal types.

Globosat is producing 16 linear channels and 40 channels of audio ambience for the Games. Tektronix previously worked with Globosat on the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well.

