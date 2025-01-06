Tegna's WTHR-TV Indianapolis To Air Select Pacers Games
NBC affiliate will offer five of the NBA team’s games via free broadcast
INDIANAPOLIS—Tegna-owned NBC affiliate WTHR-TV said it has struck an agreement with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to air five Indiana Pacers NBA games for free over-the-air.
The first NBA game on the list of free OTA broadcasts will feature the Pacers versus the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.
“It’s an exciting time for Pacers basketball and we’re thrilled to expand our reach so that more fans can access games, follow the team and stay connected,” PS&E CEO Mel Raines said. “We are incredibly thankful for our long-time partners, WTHR and Tegna, as they continue to help us deliver in-demand content to our growing and diverse fan base.”
The broadcast schedule includes five Pacers games on WTHR:
- Jan. 10, 7 p.m., vs. Golden State Warriors
- Feb. 8, 4 p.m., at Los Angeles Lakers
- March 14, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia 76ers
- March 15, 8 p.m., at Milwaukee Bucks
- March 19, 7 p.m., vs Dallas Mavericks
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.