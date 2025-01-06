Tegna's WTHR-TV Indianapolis To Air Select Pacers Games

Tyrese Halliburton (l.) and the Pacers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on March 14 on WTHR-TV.

INDIANAPOLIS—Tegna-owned NBC affiliate WTHR-TV said it has struck an agreement with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to air five Indiana Pacers NBA games for free over-the-air.

The first NBA game on the list of free OTA broadcasts will feature the Pacers versus the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.

“It’s an exciting time for Pacers basketball and we’re thrilled to expand our reach so that more fans can access games, follow the team and stay connected,” PS&E CEO Mel Raines said. “We are incredibly thankful for our long-time partners, WTHR and Tegna, as they continue to help us deliver in-demand content to our growing and diverse fan base.”

The broadcast schedule includes five Pacers games on WTHR:

Jan. 10, 7 p.m., vs. Golden State Warriors

Feb. 8, 4 p.m., at Los Angeles Lakers

March 14, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia 76ers

March 15, 8 p.m., at Milwaukee Bucks

March 19, 7 p.m., vs Dallas Mavericks