Tegna to Air Dallas Mavericks’ Games in Five Additional Texas Markets

TYSONS, Va. & DALLAS—Tegna Inc. has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks to expand the markets that will offer free over-the-air broadcasts of the teams NBA games.

The new agreement means that in addition to previously announced deal for Tegna's Dallas-Fort-Worth ABC affiliate to air 10 games, Tegna’s KCEN in Waco, KYTX in Tyler, KWES in Midland-Odessa, KIDY in San Angelo and KXVA in Abilene will also air 10 Dallas Mavericks games this season. Nearly nine million Texans will have access to these games across these six markets.

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with additional Tegna stations to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs across Texas.”

“We are very proud to expand our partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, one of the hottest teams in the NBA coming out of the All-Star break, to make these important late-season games available to more fans across Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president of media operations for Tegna.

The NBA and Diamond Sports Group earlier reached agreement to allow teams to join with local broadcasters for a limited number of over-the-air games during the remainder of the regular season.

The 10 games airing on Tegna stations’ schedules will not be available on Bally Sports Southwest or the Bally Sports app. All other remaining Mavericks games this season will be aired and streamed by Bally Sports, and/or by the NBA’s national media partners, as previously scheduled.

Mark Followill, in his 19th season as the Mavericks play-by-play announcer, Mavericks legends Derek Harper and Devin Harris, along with Jeff “Skin” Wade and Lesley McCaslin will be on the call for these games, with pre- and postgame coverage from Dana Larson and Brian Dameris.