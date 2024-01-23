Tegna’s WFAA to Broadcast 10 More Dallas Mavericks Games

TYSONS, Va. & DALLAS—Tegna Inc. has announced that WFAA, its Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliate, has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks to bring 10 additional games to the WFAA broadcast schedule.

Combined with the Mavericks games already slated to air as part of the NBA on ABC between now and the end of the season, Mavericks’ fans across Dallas-Fort Worth will now have access to 13 free over-the-air games in the span of 11 weeks.

The additional 10 games will be available to three million households and more than seven million people in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Games will air live in North Texas on WFAA through its free over-the-air broadcasts and through WFAA’s broadcast distribution with cable, satellite, and streaming services.

The NBA and Diamond Sports Group earlier reached an agreement to allow teams to join with local broadcasters for a limited number of over-the-air games during the remainder of the regular season. The 10 games added to the WFAA schedule will not be available on Bally Sports Southwest or the Bally Sports app. All other remaining Mavericks games this season will be aired and streamed by Bally Sports, and/or by the NBA’s national media partners, as previously scheduled.

The games on WFAA begin Wednesday, January 24 with a visit from Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The WFAA slate also includes home games at the American Airlines Center against two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on March 13, and against two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on March 17.

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs across North Texas.”

“We are very proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and to make these important late-season games available to every fan, and every household, in North Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president of media operations for Tegna, and president and general manager of WFAA. “As WFAA celebrates 75 years, we’ve long been the home for live, local sports and local sports fans and we look forward to cheering on the Mavs right alongside their fans and our viewers.”