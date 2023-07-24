Tedial to Showcase smartPacks at IBC2023

MALAGA, Spain—Media technology solutions specialists Tedial has announced that it will be showing an ecosystem of smartPacks at IBC2023 on Stand 10.D45.

Tedial’s smartPacks are designed to provide users with easy-to-use toolsets that quickly deploy Packaged Business Capabilities (PBCs) that let companies launch new business services and products.

“In the M&E industry different organizations have unique needs depending on their specific business focus,” explained Julian Fernandez-Campon, CTO, Tedial. “smartPacks are designed to accommodate this diversity by offering various key business services such as news, post production, delivery to playout or OTT, sports, localization, etc. ready to use. By providing a modular and customizable approach, smartPacks allow organizations to select and implement the services that best align with their individual requirements ensuring that they can optimize their media operations based on their specific needs. We look forward to demonstrating these new smartPack capabilities, which further enrich smartWork, our award-winning cloud-native, NoCode Media Integration Platform, at IBC on Stand 10.D45.”

Tedial’s smartPacks, launched at NAB 2023 as a key element of smartWork, Tedial’s cloud-native, NoCode Media Integration Platform, automates business processes by leveraging existing digital capabilities to accommodate the precise requirements of specific applications.

Tedial is now enhancing the platform with these pre-packaged smartPack components that come with a range of services tailored to target a variety of use cases such as News, Post-Production, Sports, Ingest, Delivery, Migration and more.

The smartPacks cover many different business areas, including: