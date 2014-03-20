Tedial to Demonstrate Advanced MAM at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Tedial will demonstrate advancements to its Media Asset Management solution that improve workflow efficiency between multiple locations and platforms. These improvements include accurate search with Tedial’s global search engine, and integration with Adobe Premiere. Using the powerful Adobe SDK, Tedial can increase Edit Workgroup performance by accessing Premiere’s amazing toolset within a single application.



Tedial’s intuitive Google-like desktop search tools guarantee the right version can be located quickly. Tedial’s search capability is media context-ready to provide relevant results, and also workflow-aware so it can track masters, programs and commercials throughout their lifecycle. It also checks if rights are cleared, if QC is complete, and that international subtitles are play-out ready.



Tedial’s Connected Mode editors can now search for select content anywhere in the MAM system for use in their edits. And resource and capacity planning capabilities provide real time dashboards and enhanced reporting tools to monitor, refine and optimize workflows, so media companies can strategically plan and manage their future business operations.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Tedial will be in booth N5711.