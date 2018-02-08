Tedial Appoints Brian Hamblin Director of Media Architecture

MALAGA, SPAIN—Effective immediately, Brian Hamblin is joining the team at Tedial as the company’s new director, media architecture, per a Tedial press release. Among Hamblin’s responsibilities will be defining solution guidelines to fulfill customer business requirements and educating customers in best-practices for broadcast and media operation/workflows.

Hamblin comes to Tedial after serving as the director of engineering at 20th Century Fox Film. Past stops also include leadership positions in post-production for feature films, television and visual effects.

Hamblin will be based in Los Angeles.