TCL Adds the NFL Channel to TCLtv+ Streaming Service

IRVINE, Calif.—TCL has announced an expansion of its partnership with the NFL that will see the NFL FAST channel and AVOD programs to its streaming service TCLtv+.

Last year, TCL inked a multiyear sponsorship deal with the NFL to become its Official TV.

The NFL Channel on TCLtv+ offers more than 500 hours of original and live programing, such as the NFL Report, NFL GameDay Preview, weekly game highlights, full game replays and an always-on channel ticker with year-round NFL news coverage will be featured on the TCLtv+ app available on all TCL Google TVs.

NFL Channel's coverage of NFL Draft in April will be the first major event for the NFL Channel and AVOD programs on TCLtv+.

"TCL's expanded partnership with the NFL enhances the overall fan experience, driven by our leading technology and combined with the immense power of the NFL brand. Our world-class innovation and cutting-edge big screens offer sports fans compelling, immersive content that brings them closer to the action," said Mark Zhang, president, TCL North America. "As one of the best-selling TV brands in the U.S, TCL is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment to its customers and this NFL extension fulfills that promise."

The NFL Channel and AVOD content join the robust slate of programming recently added to the TCLtv+ streaming app, which is currently available on TCL Google TV and will soon be available on all other TCL Connected TVs in the United States and Canada.

TCLtv+'s free service now includes more than 300 FAST Channels, and growing, as well as thousands of premium film and TV series from major and independent networks and studios such as Fox, A&E, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Scripps Media, Fremantle, FilmRise, Banijay and more.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"TCL's unique collaboration with the NFL offers an unmatched slate of content offerings that puts fans first. The TCLtv+ app engages sports fans with a robust variety of content, striking a balance of the latest news headlines from around the League, coupled with legacy titles, marathons, and in-depth analysis," said Haohong Wang, general manager, TCL Research America. "The addition of the NFL FAST Channel and NFL AVOD offerings highlights our unique approach to content collaboration with our trusted partners."