Tanya Van Pool Named Vice President of NAB Research

WASHINGTON—Tanya Van Pool has been named vice president of Research for the National Association of Broadcasters. Van Pool takes over as head of NAB Research, a division of the NAB Communications Department, in a position held previously by Sharon Warden, who retired from the organization at the end of 2014.



Van Pool will report to Ann Marie Cumming, senior vice president of Communications.



After joining NAB in March 2011, Van Pool has managed numerous research projects regarding the broadcast industry for use in the association’s public policy advocacy work before Congress and the FCC. In addition, she has conducted and analyzed surveys of NAB members and conference attendees to help provide direction for future events. Van Pool also coordinates meetings and initiative for NAB’s Committees on Local Radio and Television Audience Measurement (COLRAM and COLTAM) and represents NAB on various industry research committees, including the Media Ratings Council and Nielsen’s Policy Guidelines Committee.



Prior to joining NAB, Van Pool worked for Discovery Communications, where she developed research and analysis related to audience measurement, business goals and growth strategy. Prior to Discovery, Van Pool worked at Tribune Broadcasting’s WDCW-TV, Washington, D.C., in multiple capacities. While with the station, Van Pool’s held responsibilities in various areas, including programming strategy and scheduling, FCC compliance and advertising.



Van Pool is a graduate of Florida State University. Go Seminoles.