TAG Video Systems Expands Global Team

Tel Aviv, Israel—TAG Video Systems has expanded its global team with five new appointments. TAG’s Zer0 Friction Officer Kevin Joyce announced the additions to the team, who will be located in three different countries, noting they “represent the company’s commitment to providing the best support to its growing international customer base.”

Michael Demb joins TAG as vice president product strategy in Canada. He will be responsible for ensuring that TAG’s product development roadmap, priorities and resources are aligned with customers’ current needs. Demb was previously at Telestream where he rose from a service engineer to director, solution architecture, designing on-prem, cloud-based and hybrid workflows for major accounts.

Located in Israel, Hagit Michaeli takes on the role of technical product manager, working with the Product, Strategy & Marketing international teams to identify customer needs and develop strategies to meet their demands. Michaeli will explore technology trends and strategize how best to implement upgrades and improvements to TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform. Previous work includes serving as a QA engineer, QA manager and CSM at Elbit Systems and at Operative.

Daniel Meyers and Richard Harvey will serve as technical applications specialists with the Customer Service Team, both based in the United States. Meyers and Harvey will ensure clients’ technical requirements are addressed and met will leverage their IP video expertise to streamline customer workflows.

Meyers began his career in broadcast as a master control operator at WFMZ-TV, joined Encompass Digital Media in 2008 where he worked his way up to broadcast engineer before joining Grass Valley in 2016 as a technical support engineer. He’ll be based in Los Angeles.

Harvey, a U.S. Navy veteran, was introduced to broadcast when he managed a Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment system (SITE) and participated in one of the first Digital Satellite links with Navy Broadcast Services. Following his discharge, he served in sales and management roles for several tech companies including Fujitsu Network Communications, Interra, Vislink and EVS. He will be located in New York.

Paul Schiller joins TAG as a product marketing manager and will develop programs and campaigns to help clients optimize the benefits of their system and encourage vendor collaboration. Previously Schiller served as US and worldwide product management for Eastman Kodak, marketing manager for the Rochester Institute of Technology, and held director-level positions for Pitney Bowes (now Novitex) and Piksel. He will be located in New York.