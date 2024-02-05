TAG Expands Sales and Technical Teams

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems, a provider of software-based IP end-to-end monitoring, deep probing, logging, and real time visualization, has announced several new additions to its sales and technical teams.

Robert Erickson has been promoted as TAG’s new Vice President of Sales Americas. Formerly vice president of live production & sports, Erickson has 25 years of experience. Mark Davis is now the Director of Sales – Americas. In his new role, Davis will focus on simplifying the growing complexities of customer workflows, ensuring they fully utilize TAG’s capabilities to enhance their operations.

Richard Harvey has been promoted to Customer Success Team Lead – Americas and will ensure seamless onboarding and ongoing support for TAG customers. Additionally, TAG welcomes Viktor Rzesanke as a Technical Application Specialist. Rzesanke will be responsible for integrating TAG’s solutions into diverse broadcasting environments to not only enhance but simplify customers’ workflows and facilitate seamless interoperability and customization, the company said.