TAG Adds Three Execs to International Team

TEL AVIV—To help capitalize on its global growth, TAG Video Systems has expanded its international team with the appointment of three more professionals, hiring Eitan Dvir as VP of customer success, Nir Cang as director of technical operations, and Chris Welsh as product specialist.

“We’re delighted to add three more to the TAG team; all extremely experienced and all dedicated to delivering the definitive level of customer service,” explained Kevin Joyce, zer0 friction officer at TAG. “Eitan will ensure customers leverage all the benefits TAG offers, Nir will provide support for the sales team’s efforts, and the addition of Chris fortifies TAG’s commitment to excellence in the Americas.”

Eitan Dvir (Image credit: TAG Video Systems)

Eitan Dvir joins TAG with a proven track record earned from leading operations that resulted in successful client implementations. In his new role, Dvir’s primary objective is to prioritize customer satisfaction and deliver on the TAG “Zer0 Friction” philosophy. He will work closely with the global sales team to define current and future customer workflows, identify and eliminate obstacles to customer satisfaction and lead the company in implementing data driven improvement initiatives. Dvir is based in Israel.

Nir Cang (Image credit: TAG Video Systems)

Nir Cang began his career as a sound engineer and comes to TAG following nearly eleven years with Dalet Digital Media Systems where he transitioned from QA engineer to Project Engineer to Presales Technical Consultant. At TAG, Cang is concentrating on pre-sales activities with a special focus on OTT. He is based in Israel, but his extensive experience working in Asia will be playing an instrumental role in the company’s expansion in Asia, specifically in the OTT market.

Chris Welsh (Image credit: TAG Video Systems)

Chris Welsh, an industry veteran of nearly 20 years, joins TAG from Rogers Media and is based in Ontario, Canada, Welsh will determine, develop and design technology solutions, specifically those that relate to IP, and target the challenges inherent in the vast and rapidly evolving region. He will also be responsible for supplying pre-sales and customer support as well as technical training.