TA, Petro Truck Stops Upgrade to HD

WESTLAKE, OHIO: TravelCenters, owner of a nationwide network of truck stops, is upgrading the lounges with big-screen HDTVs, the company announced this week.



“All driver lounges at TA and Petro locations will feature a 55-inch or larger flat screen LCD HDTV,” Truckinginfo said. The Petros movie rooms also will be equipped with 5.1 audio and a DVR/VCR unit. Some will have new La-Z-Boy seating and carpet.



TravelCenters is also banning smoking in the lounges to promote a trucker fitness program. The driver lounge upgrades are expected to be completed this month.