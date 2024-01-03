T-Mobile Adds Hulu to its Streaming Suite

BELLEVUE, Wash.—With more Americans relying on mobile 5G services to access streaming video, T-Mobile is adding Hulu on Us to its suite of complimentary streaming services for those subscribing to its Go5G plan.

Hulu will become the fourth free streaming service on the plan on January 24.

With the launch Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile said that Hulu will be offered along with Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV at no extra cost to Go5G Next customers.

“That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost,” he said.

With Hulu on Us—a $95.88 annual value for the Hulu (With Ads) monthly plan option—T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next can access thousands of hit TV shows, movies and more like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Only Murders in the Building,” the carrier said.

Currently its 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more coverage area than AT&T and Verizon combined. In addition 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.