Comcast Launches Five-Year Price Guarantee for Xfinity Internet

PHILADELPHIA—As cable operators face increased competition from fixed wireless plans, Comcast is introducing the option to choose a five-year price guarantee when customers sign up for a new Xfinity Internet package.

The nationwide offer includes Xfinity’s WiFi gateway and unlimited data for monthly prices starting as low as $55 per month. The rate is locked in for five years with no annual contract required.

“We’re addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency – with incredible value and easy-to-understand pricing that is locked in for five years,” said Steve Croney, chief operating officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “Our new price guarantee removes complexity, and when our customers also take mobile, they get the nation’s largest converged network, which automatically delivers gig speeds wherever they go.”

The offer comes at a time when competition from fixed wireless providers like T-Mobile has slowed or reduced broadband sub counts among cable operators. Comcast lost about 139,000 domestic broadband subs in Q4, 2024.

Comcast described what customers receive when they sign up for Xfinity Internet and opt for the new five-year price guarantee as follows:

Reliable, Powerful WiFi: New customers will receive an Xfinity Gateway that delivers bandwidth capable of connecting upwards of 100 devices across the home. They also have access to Comcast’s WiFi network, the largest and fastest in the nation, to extend their connectivity experience on the go for no additional cost.

Unlimited Data: Unlimited data is included for every customer who chooses a plan with a price guarantee.

Xfinity Mobile Included: The five-year guarantee includes an unlimited Xfinity Mobile line at no cost for a year.

Gig Speeds at Home and On the Go: More than 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile data traffic happens over WiFi, and now mobile customers have access to WiFi PowerBoost, which seamlessly delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps when connected to WiFi in and out of the home.

Ultra-Low Lag Internet: Comcast began rolling out ultra-low lag Internet last year. Customers will experience this new technology when they use FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, or many games on Valve’s Steam Games platform.

Cybersecurity Protection: Customers that take the Xfinity Gateway receive Xfinity Advanced Security, which protects all connected devices and the customers who use them at the gateway level from malware and other threats.

Parental Controls: The Xfinity Gateway also features network controls, available through the Xfinity app, that gives customers total control of their home network. Customers can set parental controls, test the connection to new devices as they join the network, pause WiFi, set WiFi schedules for family members, and more.