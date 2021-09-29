Synamedia Unveils VIVID 8K Compression Offering Real-Time Performance

LONDON—Synamedia has achieved 8K real-time encoding and streaming without compromise using its VIVID Compression platform powered by AMD EPYC 7763 processors, one of the highest performance x86 server CPUs, the company announced.

Use of the AMD processors eliminates the need for screen splitting and other tricks that can compromise video quality. Synamedia built the compression algorithms involved to remove the need to make technology trade-offs, the company said.

Synamedia leverages the full codec toolset, powered by the AMD EPYC 7763 processors, to achieve this level of performance. There is no need to split the 8K signal into 4K quadrants nor a need for dedicated GPU memory or other hardware acceleration. Thus, issues with memory communications, throughput and local video quality variations are eliminated. These advancements and the use of Synamedia’s VIVID-AI Artificial Intelligence technology have produced a breakthrough in 8K video, the company said.

The company also has expanded its cloud-based video quality analysis to encompass 8K resolution. Video-Quality-as-Service (VQaaS) offers an objective measurement and subjective visualization analysis, which makes it simple to measure improvements in 8K video quality, it said.

Harnessing the power of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, Synamedia’s advanced compression algorithms offer operators and multiple video programming distributors (MVPDs) significant savings of capital and operational costs by reducing footprints and power consumption, while creating consumption-based business models based on VIVID Video Workflows-as-a-Service, it said.

“We are experiencing a technology shift here, combining our unique and one-of-a-kind compression algorithms, advanced video analytics, and proven expertise with the incredible speeds of the AMD EPYC 7763 processors. The flexibility of using one CPU without a single technological compromise allows us to provide our customers with the high-quality video content they expect from us. By combining our team’s expertise with the performance of AMD EPYC processors, we are able to bring more 8K content to the market at an affordable price to enable the 8K economy,” said Elke Hungenaert, vice president of product management at Synamedia.