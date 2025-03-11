Survey: Consumers Want More Shoppable TV Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—A new study from LG Ad Solutions indicates that consumers want more features that would allow them to shop for products on the connected TVs and that many consumers are already using their CTVs to find and buy products.

While mobile devices still play a central role in online shopping, “The Shoppable TV Report: 2025 and Beyond” found that 70% of CTV viewers indicated they'd save products in a wishlist on their TVs to check out on another device.

The study’s results also reveals a transformative shift in how viewers approach commerce, signaling that consumers are looking for innovations that would simplify the path to purchase on the biggest screen in the home, the researchers said.

“While secondary screens like mobile devices remain integral to shopping and the broader advertising ecosystem, it’s clear consumers want more when it comes to TV,” said Monica Longoria, head of marketing insights at LG Ad Solutions. “Emerging technologies are set to drive this next wave of innovation – eliminating friction and paving the way for a more seamless, intuitive shoppable TV experience.”

Other key findings from the study include:

A desire to do more with shoppable TV: While the majority of CTV viewers say they use their mobile phones to make a purchase after seeing a TV ad, 60% would save their shipping and payment details on their TV for quick checkout.

Tech integration takes center stage: When asked how they’d like to complete purchases via TV, 62% of CTV viewers would use their voice to add products through a smart home device.

Key TV purchase drivers: Top drivers of TV ad purchases include discounts or promotions (57%), product features (42%), demonstrations of product use (36%), and attractive visuals (32%).

Features of shoppable ad creatives can drive brand marketing goals: Dynamic creative, time-sensitive, special offers and click to on-screen landing pages can help drive 2-5X lift in brand consideration and purchase intent (compared to US benchmarks).

For more information on LG Ad Solutions and to download the report, visit https://lgads.tv/resource/the-shoppable-tv-report-2025-and-beyond .