Super Bowl on Fox and Tubi Generates More Than $800 Million Ad Revenue
Ad inventory for the game was sold out and Fox saw record highs for pricing
LOS ANGELES—Fox Corporation's presentation of Super Bowl LIX on Fox and Tubi generated over $800 million in gross revenue from advertising sales across all platforms. The event also saw record pricing for the sold-out game, Fox reported.
“The clear winners Sunday night were the Eagles, the NFL, and Fox. Congratulations to our teams at Fox Sports and Tubi for a record-breaking and historic Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched, most-streamed, and most successful Super Bowl ever,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO, Fox Corporation.
The game saw a record-setting average audience of 127.7 million viewers watch the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The 127.7 million viewers set a new all-time high mark for Super Bowl viewership (up +3% vs. 123.7 million viewers last year) featuring fans across all platforms, including television (Fox, Fox Deportes and Telemundo) and digital (Tubi and NFL digital properties, including NFL+), Fox reported, citing Nielsen data.
The big game peaked at 137.7 million viewers in the second quarter (8:00 PM – 8:15 PM ET), per Nielsen.
Fox Super Bowl LIX Pregame coverage averaged 23.4 million viewers from 1:00 PM ET to kick-off. It ranks as the best for a Super Bowl pregame starting at 1:00 PM on record. The pre-kick portion averaged 82.5 million viewers, up +9% over last year’s 75.8 million viewers.
The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, starring Kendrick Lamar, drew an average of 133.5 million viewers across television and digital platforms from 8:30 PM – 8:45 PM ET (up +3% vs. 129.3 million viewers last year), setting a new record as most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history
In addition, Tubi’s simulcast of Fox’s Super Bowl LIX broadcast broke the Super Bowl streaming record as part of the networks special game day takeover, reaching 5 million peak concurrent streaming viewers and a 13.6 million average minute audience, up by a decisive margin from prior Super Bowls. Tubi also saw 24 million unique viewers access the platform across game day programming starting with Fox’s pregame show.
For Super Bowl LIX Tubi leveraged Fox’s state-of-the-art livestreaming operation in Tempe, Arizona to deliver the highest quality, 4K live stream.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
