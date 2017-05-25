'Sunday Night Football' Ends Six Years at No. 1

STAMFORD, CONN.— NBC said today that “Sunday Night Football” just finished as primetime’s top TV show in all key metrics for a record sixth consecutive year, tying “American Idol” for the most consecutive years at No. 1, since 1950, based on Nielsen data.



NBC said “Sunday Night Football” also ranked as the No. 1 show in the 18-49 demo for the seventh consecutive TV season.



A total of 25 primetime telecasts between Sept. 8, 2016 and May 23, 2017 averaged at least 20 million viewers, NBC said. These included NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” NBC’s and NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football” and 13 NBC NFL Playoff games. The World Series was up there. Same with college football and basketball, the Oscars, the Grammys and Golden Globes, and—rounding out the 20 million club, one news program—“60 Minutes.”