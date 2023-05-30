`Succession’ Finale Draws Series High 2.9M Viewers

NEW YORK—HBO is reporting that the `Succession’ series finale entitled “With Open Eyes” delivered nearly 3 million viewers (2.928 million) across Max and linear telecasts Sunday night for a series high performance.

This is a 68% improvement over the season three finale of 1.7 million viewers. Prior to the finale, the Sunday night high for Succession was episode six of this year with 2.75 million viewers (4/30/23).

The Emmy-award series is currently averaging 8.7 million viewers across the fourth season episodes, a jump of 1.5 million viewers when compared to season three, HBO said.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning HBO original drama series debuted March 26, with new episodes debuting Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

HBO also reported that the series finale of “Barry” on Sunday night attracted 700,000 viewers across Max and linear telecasts, a 13% improvement from the season three finale (620K on 6/12/22). Due to the extended runtime of the “Succession” finale, Barry had a delayed start time which resulted in approximately a 20% increase over typical viewing on a Monday and nearly doubling the audience to 1.35 million. Barry is currently averaging 3.4 million viewers for the season.