Studio Berlin Turns To Grass Valley To Outfit New U10 OB Truck

MONTREAL—Studio Berlin, a German live TV production solutions provider, has chosen Grass Valley live production technology to equip U10, its new outside broadcast truck.

Studio Berlin’s production vehicles are used to capture and produce prime-time television shows like “The Voice of Germany” as well as premium sports content for the first and second League Bundesliga matches for SportCast and political talk shows.

“Today’s media landscape is more dynamic and vibrant than ever, and audiences want experiences that are immersive and as good as being there. We need best-in-class technology and solutions that enable us to continually meet consumer demand,” said Studio Berlin CTO Matthias Alexandru. “We’re excited to bring our new truck to market filled with proven live production technology from Grass Valley, which the Studio Berlin crew is familiar with operating and takes them to the next level of 4K productions without any compromises.”

The new truck, a UHD, HDR, 12G-SDI vehicle, will be outfitted with Grass Valley’s K-Frame XP compact switcher with Karrera and Korona panels. The K-Frame switcher will provide Studio Berlin with the 4K M/Es, 4K keyers and 4K digital video effects it needs to handle the largest 4K productions, Grass Valley said.

The studio also is deploying 24 Grass Valley LCX 86N 4K cameras, which offer traditional native HD/3G acquisition as well as native 4K UHD capture, it said.

The U10 truck also will be readied for Grass Valley’s new LDX 150 camera with triple-speed UHD/HDR SuperSlowMotion (SSM) support for live production sports environments, the company said.

The vehicle will also make use of Grass Valley’s LiveTouch, replay and highlights system, which delivers multi-angle capabilities and opens up collaborative workflows via virtual shared storage. Using LiveTouch, operators can edit files while they are still being created without needing to transfer files, saving valuable time.

“Technical excellence is fundamental to our business success so at Studio Berlin we are constantly upgrading our production technologies to the newest level. We knew we could turn to Grass Valley to complete the launch of our new truck as we have placed our trust in the company for more than two decades,” said Studio Berlin CEO Nick Zimmermann.

“Grass Valley’s experience and collaborative way of working with the Studio Berlin production crew means customers can trust our services to be efficient and reliable.”