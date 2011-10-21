Studer offers live remote support for Vista console users in U.S.

Affirming its commitment to exceptional customer support, Harman’s Studer console division is introducing Vista Remote Access for its Vista line of digital mixing consoles. Vista Remote Access allows Vista owners to access and manage their console via a secure online network.

Remote Access also offers technical support directly from Studer factory-trained engineers, with real-time monitoring and system interrogation of the user’s Vista system. The system can be used to address and support anything from system setup and configuration to real-time screening of log files to identify problems, even during live productions.

The Remote Access operation is simple to set up and utilizes a closed network for maximum system security. Vista owners simply dedicate a PC or laptop as the Remote Access interface. That machine hosts the secure network connection, a third-party Remote Access application, and the Studer Virtual Network Connection (VNC). At Studer, a technician uses the VNC connection as the secure portal to access the owner’s Vista system, with full monitoring and control capabilities, yet without exposing it to the Internet or any form of open network. The Remote Access uses encryption and has a minimum of two levels of password protection, providing another layer of security and confidence.

Studer Vista customers can take advantage of Remote Access at any point of ownership. If time and resources are limited, Studer technicians are able to walk the user through the system for training, or work together online to troubleshoot user or function-related questions – an outstanding capability for a facility or production with new engineers, freelancers, or contractors who are not familiar with the Vista system or a particular show configuration. Experienced users can also use Remote Access to save time by allowing a Vista technician to prepare for a show or event.

Remote Access is available for any Studer Vista 5, Vista 5 SR, Vista 8, or Vista 9 running V4.2.00 software or above. The latest software is available as a free upgrade. Interested Vista owners can contact their local Studer support center. The Remote Access package is included in all extended warranties purchased from Studer USA, or it can be added to the customer’s system configuration at time of purchase.