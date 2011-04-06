StorerTV introduces secure, Web-based metadata, library management system

StorerTV has introduces QuantiX, a Web-based library management system for organizing media and its associated metadata. QuantiX securely ties all media to contracts while accessing multiple database libraries, simplifying tracking and approvals of media for air. Along with managing digital assets, physical assets, like tapes or storage devices, can be tracked through a unique barcode identifier. QuantiX can also extend the reach of its functionality by seamlessly integrating with other StorerTV products, including the SIMS program and contract rights management system.

Because all the metadata can be associated to a single essence, companies without a unified system for archiving, traffic and program management can use QuantiX for metadata augmentation.

See StorerTV at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N329.