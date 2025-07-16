Study: TV Ads Are Top Influencer of Older Adults Buying Retirement Homes

NEW YORK—Television advertising remains an effective means to market and influence younger baby boomer and Generation X consumers approaching retirement age, according to the findings of a study from the Television Advertising Bureau (TVB).

“The 2025 Active Adult/Retirement Community Purchase Funnel Study,” conducted by Dynata, looked at boomers and Gen Xers who have purchased a home in a retirement community and those who plan to do so.

Eight in 10 active adult/retirement community consumers are reached by television ads, the study found, and 94% of those reached by the ads took some kind of action after seeing it, TVB said.

The study also found:

TV’s reach among the older consumers studied was twice that of any other platform.

TV was the most important influencer at all stages of the purchase funnel.

Among those who cited TV as the most important for awareness, seven out of 10 respondents chose broadcast TV vs. cable.

94% of adults age 50 and older took some kind of action after seeing or hearing an active adult/retirement community ad on TV.

Of the older adults who search online, 92% said that linear TV ads influence their online search selections.

Local TV website/apps are the most preferred and the most visited, and over 90% of adults 50 years old and older view the ads when visiting a TV station’s website/apps.

More information is available on the TVB website.