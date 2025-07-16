Study: TV Ads Are Top Influencer of Older Adults Buying Retirement Homes
80% of baby boomers and Gen Xers are reached by TV ads; 94% took some action
NEW YORK—Television advertising remains an effective means to market and influence younger baby boomer and Generation X consumers approaching retirement age, according to the findings of a study from the Television Advertising Bureau (TVB).
“The 2025 Active Adult/Retirement Community Purchase Funnel Study,” conducted by Dynata, looked at boomers and Gen Xers who have purchased a home in a retirement community and those who plan to do so.
Eight in 10 active adult/retirement community consumers are reached by television ads, the study found, and 94% of those reached by the ads took some kind of action after seeing it, TVB said.
The study also found:
- TV’s reach among the older consumers studied was twice that of any other platform.
- TV was the most important influencer at all stages of the purchase funnel.
- Among those who cited TV as the most important for awareness, seven out of 10 respondents chose broadcast TV vs. cable.
- 94% of adults age 50 and older took some kind of action after seeing or hearing an active adult/retirement community ad on TV.
- Of the older adults who search online, 92% said that linear TV ads influence their online search selections.
- Local TV website/apps are the most preferred and the most visited, and over 90% of adults 50 years old and older view the ads when visiting a TV station’s website/apps.
More information is available on the TVB website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.