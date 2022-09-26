Steve Haro Joins NAB TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—Television Board Chair Perry Sook has appointed Steve Haro, executive vice president for government affairs for TelevisaUnivision, to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Television Board of Directors.

The appointment was made in accordance with NAB by-laws and is effective immediately. Haro assumes the Board seat of Chris Wood.

Haro joined Spanish language media enterprise TelevisaUnivision in April 2022 and currently oversees all policy, advocacy and political work for the company.

Prior to joining TelevisaUnivision, Haro was a consultant for the government affairs firm, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas. Previously, Haro served as chief of staff to Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM). In 2015, he was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate as assistant secretary for legislative and intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Commerce.

Haro has worked with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as its western regional political director and national Hispanic outreach director. He previously served as senior adviser to former Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) and as Colorado communications director and chief spokesperson for Sen. John Kerry’s presidential campaign.