Steve Case to Receive CEA Digital Patriot Award

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Consumer Electronics Association will honor tech pioneer Steve Case with of the Digital Patriot Award at their 11th annual Digital Patriots Dinner, April 14 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Currently CEO and president of Washington, D.C.-based tech investment firm Revolution, Case is best known as being co-founder of American Online in 1985.





CEA will announce additional honorees in the coming weeks.



In conjunction with the Digital Patriots Dinner, CES on the Hill will take place on April 15. An invitation-only event, CES on the Hill allows policymakers and innovators to interact and experience the technologies at the center of today’s policy debates.



Registration for the Digital Patriots Dinner is now open. Registration for CES on the Hill will open on March 3. Get all the information at www.ce.org.