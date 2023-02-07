`Star Wars: The Mandalorian' to Get a Broadcast/Cable Debut

By George Winslow
In the runup to season 3 on Disney+, the series first episode will be simulcast on ABC, Freeform and FX

The Mandalorian
LOS ANGELES—Disney is marshaling its broadcast and cable network assets to promote the upcoming March 1 launch of season three of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" on Disney+ streaming by simulcasting episode one, season one of the series on ABC, Freeform and FX.

The series first episode will air on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on the broadcast and cable networks. Season three will be available to stream beginning Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

The show offers a pioneering example of the use in virtual production (opens in new tab) and has been one of the Disney+’s most popular series.  

