Star Sports India chooses wTVision to fuel its growth plans

Star Sports, the largest Indian sports broadcaster, has outsourced graphics production for live studio operations at its new facility in Mumbai to wTVision.

This project has deployed three bi-lingual (Hindi and English) operators to manage the entire workflow for on-air graphics used by live studio programming.

The operators use wTVision’s Studio CG, a cross-platform character generator, to manage and control graphics, in real-time, by controlling two Vizrt graphic engines. The graphics templates are created by the client on Vizrt’s design tool and integrated using Studio CG.

In order to provide an integrated workflow, Studio CG is integrated with a newsroom system (ENPS) through a MOS Gateway. This integration allows journalists to choose from the program’s existing graphic templates and to edit its content directly. These edited “pages” will be instantly available for playout on Studio CG via the wTVision MOS Gateway.

The company has also developed an application to manage Twitter posts, which moderates the messages and ensuring that only approved tweets go to air.