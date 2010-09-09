SSL Announces New Audio De-Embedder Feature



Solid State Logic (SSL) has developed a new product for breaking out multiple digital audio streams, the SDI-MADI. The device is a 4x16 channel de-embedder has four auto-sensing 3 Gbps SDI inputs and 64 channel MADI fiber and AED digital output capability.



“With SDI video infrastructure becoming prevalent within broadcast facilities, the SDI-MADI provides broadcasters with a convenient and cost-effective means of de-embedding up to 16 channels of audio from each SDI stream and aggregating the audio into up to 64 channels of MADI and AES digital audio output,” said Niall Feldman, director of new products at SSL. “The SDI-MADI is another example of our commitment to delivering cost-effective MADI based I/O, conversion, and routing solutions, which are a perfect fit for the requirements and budgets of our customers.”



The new product provides a cost-effective means for connecting audio gear in an SDI-based environment. It requires only 1RU of space and autosenses between 3 Gbps video and standard HD and SD television standards. The SDI-MADI also features full Dolby/E and Dolby Digital transparency. First product shipments are expected in November.



