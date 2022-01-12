SSIMWAVE Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

WATERLOO, Canada—SSIMWAVE has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, the company announced today.

The program connects participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization, helping to drive new business and accelerate the sales cycle, it said.

Participating in the program offers SSIMWAVE the opportunity to meet customer needs by working directly with AWS. Close cooperation will enable the company to deliver better outcomes as teams from both companies work together, it said.

Content creators and content distributors can migrate workflows to the cloud while ensuring content quality is preserved. SSIMWAVE’s Video Experience Automation platform helps users avoid quality issues, reprocessing and cost uncertainty while increasing efficiency and scalability, the company said.

Studios, broadcasters, over-the-top media services (OTTs) and aggregators can benefit as AWS and SSIMWAVE deliver targeted quality while reducing costs and allowing for more flexibility and security, it said.

SSIMWAVE’s Video Experience Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs and reduce distribution expenses and video quality assurance costs, it said.

“With unprecedented content growth and abundance of video consumption options available to viewers, video quality has gone from nice-to-have to must-have. With SSIMWAVE’s offerings, the media and entertainment industry can ensure customer delight by efficiently delivering targeted quality at scale in an automated fashion,” said company CEO and co-founder Abdul Rehman.