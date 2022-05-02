SSIMWAVE Brings SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor to AWS Marketplace
The move simplifies deployment of SSIMWAVE’s Video Experience Automation solution
WATERLOO, Ontario, Canada—SSIMWAVE has announced the first availability of SSIMPLUS products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The listing expedites the ability of joint customers to find and deploy the award-winning SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor directly from AWS Marketplace. By using the billing, contractual, and deployment simplicity offered by AWS Marketplace, OTT providers can realize business and time-to-market advantages in implementation of VOD Monitor today, and of other SSIMWAVE products in the future.
“With Video Experience Automation emerging as a key differentiator for OTT providers, time-to-market and simplicity of deployment are more important than ever,” said Carlos Hernandez, chief revenue officer at SSIMWAVE. “AWS Marketplace helps our joint customers reduce the steps needed to bring our products to market, helping them stay ahead of the competition.”
The company said that its Video Experience Automation Platform is designed to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs.
