SPX Names Dahlén as International Sales Manager



Hans Dahlén has been selected as the new international sales manager for SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric), which is headquartered in Raymond, Maine. He will be in charge of customer support for the company’s European, Asian, and African sales territories.



“We're very pleased to welcome Hans to our team and look forward to leveraging his product expertise, particularly in low-power broadcasting technologies, as well as his extensive knowledge of the European, Asian, and African markets,” said Garrett VanAtta, SPX president. “By bringing Hans on board, we are further developing our role in the international broadcast and telecom markets, and we look forward to providing more local support for our customers in these key regions.”



Dahlén was previously with Exir Broadcasting and Telecom AB, where he served as that company’s broadcasting division general manager. He has also held regional sales manager and product line manager positions at Teracom Components AB.



