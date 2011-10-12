Sportvision Names Engineering Vice President



CHICAGO: Sportvision announced that Joe Miller has been named vice president of Engineering. Miller will be responsible for directing Sportvision’s engineering staff and managing a breadth of initiatives including data acquisition and management, real-time broadcast enhancement systems development, new media software development, software and hardware quality assurance, and emerging software and hardware development. He will be based at the company’s Mountain View, Calif., facility, and will report to the company’s CTO, Steve Zoppi.



Miller brings nearly 30 years of experience to Sportvision, having served in senior executive management positions for a diverse group of leading interactive, gaming and entertainment technology companies, and working with major consumer brands such as Linden Lab, LeapFrog, Apple, Atari, SegaSoft, SEGA of America, Koala Technologies, Epyx, and Convergent.



Prior to joining Sportvision, Miller was vice president of Platform & Technology Development at Linden Research, Inc., the developer of Second Life, a large and profitable online 3D virtual world. Under his guidance, Miller grew the development and operations team from 20 to more than 200 engineers, and his leadership was instrumental in growing membership within this community from 180,000 users to an astounding 24 million users worldwide.



