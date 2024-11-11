Spectrum Promotes Elena Ritchie to SVP, Video

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum has promoted Elena Ritchie to senior vice president of video. In the new role, she will lead teams working on the cable operator’s video strategy, including video experience, hardware and software architecture and engineering, product and digital marketplace. She will continue to be based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

“Elena’s deep knowledge of the video industry and her ability to translate tactically complex ideas into superior customer experiences have made her an invaluable asset to our team,” said Danny Bowman, executive vice president of product, Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand, and to whom Ritchie will report. “Heading into 2025, we will continue to move our industry forward by integrating streaming apps at no additional cost to our customers. Elena and her team will lead this initiative operationally, dramatically increasing the available content and value of our video offerings.”

Ritchie has spent her entire career in the video and content industry, from overseeing content production to mobile video integration and monetization, digital transformation, advertising and content distribution.

Most recently, she played a pivotal role in the 2023 launch of Xumo for Spectrum customers, including leading the teams that helped develop Xumo’s functionality and user experience, spearheading an ambassador program to educate employees, and managing all customer suitability testing. She also oversaw the continued evolution of the Spectrum TV App.

Ritchie joined Spectrum in 2017 as vice president, video experience from NBCUniversal’s content distribution group, where she was vice president, product.

She serves on the board of In Demand and as co-chair for the silent auction for Adaptive Spirit, a not-for-profit trade association that supports U.S. Paralympic Ski & Snowboard team athletes. She also is the 2024 WICT Network Rocky Mountain's Mentor of the Year.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and American Literature from Brown University and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.