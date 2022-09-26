Spectrum TV App Launches on XClass TV

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications has announced that its Spectrum TV App is now available on XClass TV.

Charter is a joint venture partner with Comcast in an effort to develop a streaming player and platform based on Comcast’s X1/Flex platform that would compete directly with streaming platforms offered by Roku, Apple, Amazon, Google and others.

The XClass TVs, which use the platform, are currently sold at Walmart retail stores and Walmart.com in 50-inch and 43-inch screen sizes with 4K Ultra HD resolution. Charter has agreed to invest $900 million in the joint venture.

“We are focused on providing more choice to our customers by constantly enhancing the Spectrum TV App and expanding its reach,” said Jodi Robinson, Charter’s executive vice president of digital platforms. “Providing the app on XClass TV shows our commitment to delivering service wherever and whenever our customers want.”

The Spectrum TV App allows users to access their Spectrum pay TV subscription package on connected devices and streaming players like Roku.

The Spectrum TV App is now automatically available on every XClass TV and can be launched by saying “Spectrum TV” into the included voice remote or by finding it within the device’s app menu. Customers will be auto-authenticated when the TV is connected to their Spectrum home network and can immediately begin enjoying their Spectrum TV lineup, the operator said.

Charter also noted that the Spectrum TV App is the most-viewed streaming service in the U.S. on an hours-per-household basis and the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the country.

With the Spectrum TV App on XClass TV, customers can access their full channel lineup and thousands of On Demand shows and movies. They can also take advantage of Spectrum’s Cloud DVR service.

The Spectrum TV App is also available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs.