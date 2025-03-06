Spectrum Promotes Keith Dardis To EVP Spectrum Business

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communication’s Spectrum operating brand has announced the promotion of Keith Dardis to executive vice president, Spectrum Business, the company's new business operation that combined Charter's legacy SMB and Enterprise groups and serves commercial customers of all sizes, from local small businesses to mid-market and large-scale companies.

“Keith’s leadership will be pivotal to ensuring the successful evolution of our product offerings for current and future Business customers,” said Adam Ray, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Spectrum, to whom Dardis will continue to report. “With his extensive industry experience and commitment to top-notch customer service, we will fully leverage our complete suite of connectivity products and solutions for businesses of all sizes, growing our share in the highly competitive business services marketplace.”

In the new role, Dardis will oversee all sales and business operations, including customer service, product, human resources and business planning for Spectrum Business, as well as the execution of our industry-leading Customer Commitment for businesses. He most recently led the sales and business division for the same operation. Dardis’ new role is effective immediately. He will continue to be based in Stamford.

A 30-year industry veteran, Dardis previously served as senior vice president for Spectrum Community Solutions, Spectrum’s multi-dwelling unit (MDU) business since 2021. He also held various residential and business direct sales and strategic channel sales roles at the Company. Prior to joining Spectrum in 2015, he held several sales leadership roles at Sprint (now T-Mobile), including vice president of Northeast Business, and he also was head of U.S. sales at Bluewater Information Convergence. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Villanova University.