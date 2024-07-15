Spectrum News+ Launches as FAST Channel on Xumo Play

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum News has launched a streaming service Spectrum News+ on Xumo Play, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service.

The launch illustrates how streaming continues to transform pay TV channels. Previously available only to Spectrum customers, the national news network draws on more than 30 Spectrum local news networks and features a unique mix of objective localized reporting, national headlines, and weather forecasts. With the launch, network is now available beyond Spectrum’s service area and to non-Spectrum customers.

“This marks a significant milestone in Spectrum News’ mission to bring its trusted news and information to a broader audience, expanding access to quality, unbiased reporting,” said Alison Hellman, senior vice president & general manager, Spectrum News. “Our Spectrum News reporters embedded throughout the communities we serve and in our nation’s capital deliver extensive coverage of the major issues and local stories that really matter to our viewers. And in any national election year, we have the unique ability to make the national conversation locally relevant.”

This announcement follows the successful rollout of Spectrum’s Xumo Stream Box in the fall of 2023, which also features the Spectrum News App, further broadening access to Spectrum News’ trusted coverage.

“The launch of Spectrum News+ on Xumo Play gives our viewers another great option for staying informed on the latest events and happenings, especially during a critical election year,” said Stefan Van Engen, vice president, programming and partnerships, Xumo. “News is one of the most-viewed genres on Xumo Play, and the addition of Spectrum News+ further enriches our lineup and demonstrates our commitment to delivering quality programming for viewers.”

Spectrum News+ joins hundreds of other ad-supported linear channels available on Xumo Play. Xumo Play anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is available on all other major streaming platforms including Amazon, Android, Apple, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and more. Xumo is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, which operates under the Spectrum brand.

Spectrum News+ initially launched in 2023 and, along with all local Spectrum News networks, is available to Spectrum customers via the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spectrum News has consistently outperformed the major cable and broadcast news networks among Spectrum customers, averaging 1.8 million daily viewing households in 2024 across its linear and digital platforms spanning California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, the company reported.