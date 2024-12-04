SpectraRep Appoints George Molnar as CTO

CHANTILLY, Va.—Datacasting solutions provider SpectraRep has appointed George Molnar as its chief technology officer.

Molnar will draw on his 25 years of experience in crisis and emergency management technologies to spearhead SpectraRep’s national public alerting datacasting network for public safety and government and commercial communications, the company said.

"SpectraRep is delighted to expand our team with broadcast and public safety veteran George Molnar,” SpectraRep president Mark O’Brien said. “Molnar’s dual background in broadcast engineering and statewide interoperability coordination will be invaluable as we continue to build our nationwide datacasting network for public alerting and encrypted public safety tools. His technical expertise will enable us to expand our operational goals while coordinating key partnerships with state and local officials.“

Molnar’s extensive experience and education includes his tenure as senior director of technology at all-news radio station WTOP Washington, D.C., where he led technical and operations IT, broadcast activities supporting newsroom and production activities and disaster recovery facilities, SpectraRep said.

He was also director of engineering and management, WARN Project, PBS, where he led a cross-functional team and multimillion-dollar effort to update the PBS WARN system to comply with new Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) requirements. In addition he held emergency management positions with CyberSafeNV and the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, where he was actively engaged in initiatives focused on public, business and school safety.

“I am excited to join the SpectraRep team, where I can combine my experience and commitment to broadcasting and public safety with the company’s proven solutions," Molnar said. “SpectraRep’s innovative approach to emergency alerts through datacasting is transformative, especially given the need for reliable alerting across the nation. I will be laser-focused on our goal of efficiently and quickly establishing a nationwide network of stations dedicated to keeping communities safe and informed during critical times."

SpectraRep’s emergency alert datacasting services are active at more than 130 public television stations. The company has announced a strategic goal of creating a nationwide public alerting system in 2025.