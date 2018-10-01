Speaker Lineup Announced for NYC Television Week

NEW YORK- NYC Television Week, presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel Newsmagazines, announced today its 2018 preliminary speaker lineup, featuring top names and influencers to headline the industry's premier events covering the latest trends, technologies and insights impacting the television, OTT, and video markets.

Held Oct. 29-Nov. 1, NYC Television Week features five mega events including Advanced Advertising, TV Data Summit, Next TV Summit, NYC Television Week's 40 under 40 and the star-studded Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

"We have assembled an exceptional lineup of speakers and panelists who are proven experts in their field of business. Attendees will have many valuable opportunities to hear first-hand about the latest industry developments and how to navigate the immediate business challenges facing the television and video industries. The tremendous support that this event continues to receive emphasizes the importance of having an industry platform where leading executives and senior managers can come together to discuss lessons learned, new trends and technologies, and perspectives of where the future of the industry lies," said Mr. Charlie Weiss, Vice President, Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

The preliminary speaker lineup includes such industry leaders as:

Ian Ferreira, EVP, Programmatic – WideOrbit

Lance Neuhauser, CEO - 4C Insights

Julie Sterling, Director, Broadcast Partnerships - Google

Jim Keller, VP, National Advertising, Hulu

Mark Gorman, CEO - Matrix Solutions

Jessica Hogue, SVP, Product Leadership – Nielsen

Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research & Analytics Officer, CBS Television

Natasha Hritzuk, VP, Consumer Innovation and Research – Turner Broadcasting System

Nicolle Pangis, CEO – NCC Media

Ross McCray, CEO – VideoAmp

Michael Powell, President & CEO – NCTA – The Internet and Television Association

Jennifer Koester, Lead Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships – Google

Andy McCollum, CEO – Philo

John Hendricks, Founder & Chairman– CuriosityStream

A sampling of topics to be covered include how data insights can guide programming decisions, segmenting markets, profiling viewers and providing solutions to advertisers; in-depth looks at the latest digital advertising technologies and how to use them to succeed; OTT growth and business models; transformative TV technologies; video consumption trends (and the way to measure those trends); how to manage talent and content in the digital age; and much more.

For a detailed look at all of the NYC Television Week events, speakers, programs and registration information, visit www.nyctvweek.com.