Sound Devices to Highlight CL-9 Linear Fader Controller

Sound Devices CL-9 and 788T

At NAB, Sound Devices will showcase the latest accessory for its 788T digital recorder, the new CL-9 linear fader controller.



The CL-9 is a compact linear fader controller that features enhanced monitoring. It offers eight 100mm ultra low-latency linear faders and rotary input trim controls with ring LED metering for critical gain changes. When the CL-9 is connected by a single USB cable to the 788T, the 788T gains a single-band parametric EQ for each of its eight inputs with variable frequency, gain and filter Q.



The 788T controls are accessible through the knob controls on the CL-9. The portability and durability of the CL-9 was taken into consideration with it being made out of aluminum and stainless steel chassis.



Sound Devices will be at Booth C1354.



