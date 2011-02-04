Sony releases 23in, 15.3in LUMA monitors

Sony has released new LUMA monitors, the 23in LMD-2341W and 15.3in LMD-1541W, built with a lightweight, aluminum chassis and slim bezels, ideal for remote trucks, ENG/EFP field work and rental applications. Designed with Sony's 10-bit ChromaTru technology and new auto white balance calibration, every monitor has the same consistent color and stability. Inputs range from 3G/HD/SD-SDI to analog composite and HDMI inputs.

The monitors also offer in-monitor source display, waveform monitor, audio level meter, time code display and on-screen displays. In addition, the monitors also offer built-in marker settings for 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios, center and safety zones. The LMD-1541W can be rack-mounted with the optional MB-534 mounting bracket.