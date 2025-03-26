Sony To Feature New VENICE Extension System Mini At 2025 NAB Show

SYDNEY—Sony Electronics will showcase its newly announced VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS), the latest addition to its CineAlta lineup, during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The latest accessory for the VENICE 2 digital cinema camera, the solution makes use of the VENICE 2 8K sensor at a substantially smaller size than the existing VENICE Extension System 2, the company said.

With a footprint the size of an average smartphone and approximately 70% smaller than the current system, the VENICE Extension System Mini is designed to provide additional creative freedom for filmmakers. Its size and durable design makes the VENICE Extension System Mini well-suited for handheld shots and extreme action, it said.



Building on the success of the current Extension System, the new VENICE Extension System Mini allows greater flexibility with no compromise to image quality. It features a custom drop-in ND cartridge system with nine (9) glass Neutral Density (ND) filters, ranging from 0.3 – 2.4 and a clear ND specially developed to match Sony VENICE 2 systems while maintaining a compact size, it said.

The VENICE Extension System Mini also offers design improvements for easy mounting and rigging. For example, the connection cable between the VENICE Extension System Mini and the VENICE 2 camera body features a thinner, flexible cable that can be detached when rigging. It also features mounting points to attach accessories easily, the company said.

Multiple VENICE Extension System Mini units can be used side by side for stereoscopic imaging that recreates the way the human eye sees with a 64mm inter-axial distance that matches the distance between eyes (average human interpupillary distance). The VENICE Extension System Mini can also be used to create VR content and VFX plates in arrays, it said.

The VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) will be showcased at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2025 in Las Vegas, opening April 6, 2025.

The VENICE Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) will be available in Australia beginning in October for $44,000 AUD RRP.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Sony at 2025 NAB Show booth N439.