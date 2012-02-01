Sony Names Kazuo Hirai President and CEO

TOKYO: Sony Corp. today announced that Kazuo Hirai has been appointed as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2012. Sir Howard Stringer, currently chairman, CEO and president, will become chairman of the board of directors in June, 2012.



Stringer recommended Hirai, who is currently executive deputy president. Stringer will continue as chairman of Sony Corp. until he assumes chairmanship of the board upon board approval following the annual meeting of shareholders in June, when the current chairman, Yotaro Kobayashi, will retire. Hirai is also expected to be appointed to the board at the June shareholders meeting.



Other executive appointments include Hiroshi Yoshioka, as corporate executive officer, executive deputy president and officer in charge of Medical Business and innovation. He is currently in charge of the Professional and Device & Solutions businesses. Tadashi Saito becomes executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He is currently executive vice president and deputy president of Professional and Device & Solutions and president of the Semiconductor Business Group.



