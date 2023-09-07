Sony Electronics To Debut New LED Displays For Virtual Production At IBC2023

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics will introduce four VERONA Crystal LED displays built specifically for virtual production applications during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The new displays, which include the ZRD-VP15EB/23EB and ZRDVP15EM/23EM, incorporate a new Deep Black and Anti-Reflection Surface Technology that enables expression of deeper blacks while greatly reducing contrast loss resulting from the light of adjacent LED panels and studio lights. As a result, the contrast between the image projected on the LED display and an actor or actors performing in front of the display on set is significantly reduced, thus blending virtual and real in a way that reduces the time and cost required to make adjustments in post-production, the company said.

The two new models of displays—both available with pixel pitches of P1.56mm and P.231mm—also achieve a high brightness of 1,500 cd/m2 and wide color gamut covering more than 97% of DCI-P3, thereby increasing the sense of realism of shooting virtual locations. The displays leverage high-performance LED drives that enable high refresh rates up to 7,680Hz to enable a dramatic reduction in scanline artifacts on camera, the company said.

Working closely with industry leaders, Sony designed the new VERONA series with an easy-installation 1:1 cabinet design to make it quick and efficient to assemble a display that matches the desired stage size, it said.

Featuring large, easy-grip handles, the displays make use of locating pins for easy alignment and a lever-type locking mechanism that can be operated without tools, it said.

The Virtual Production series adapts to LED designs that are curved, hanging and stacked and now offers the strength to support more weight, enabling self-stacking screens up to 23-feet high. The LED surface and edges are protected by Sony’s surface technology and specifically designed protection mechanisms that prevent damage during installation, the company said.

“As virtual production expands, Sony is uniquely positioned to provide an ecosystem of solutions – from our VENICE digital cinema cameras and Crystal LED displays to the workflows and expertise creatives require,” said Kevin O’Connor, senior director of Cinematic Production Solutions at Sony Electronics.

“The new purpose-built Crystal LED VERONA displays are a critical piece in creating virtual productions that frictionlessly marry the real and the virtual realms. Through the support of some of the most innovative filmmakers, we’ve developed a new high-quality technology that is poised to simplify and enhance virtual production through its ease of use and compatibility while enabling powerful new forms of expression.”

Sony designed VERONA to work with leading virtual production LED controllers. The ZRD-VP15EB/23EB works with Brompton Technology’s Tessera SX40, and the ZRD-VP15EM/ 23EM works with Megapixel’s HELIOS Processing Platform. The new ZRD-VP15EB model also sees a roughly 27% power consumption decrease when compared to the current ZRD-B15A model, it said.

This launch follows the latest Sony announcement of a new Virtual Production Tool Set designed to tackle common problems with virtual production and to support quality InCamera VFX.

See Sony at IBC2023 Stand 13.A10.