Sonnet unveils bootable 6Gb/s SATA host controller cards

Sonnet Technologies has introduced its first SATA Revision 3.0 host controller cards: Tempo SATA 6Gb/s PCIe 2.0 for desktop computers; and Tempo SATA 6Gb/s ExpressCard/34 and Tempo edge SATA 6Gb/s ExpressCard/34 for notebook computers.

These new additions to Sonnet's broad selection of PCI Express (PCIe) and ExpressCard/34 adapters deliver fast performance, especially when used with storage products equipped with the SATA 6Gb/s interface, yet offer backward compatibility with 3Gb/s SATA devices.

SATA Revision 3.0, the next-generation Serial ATA drive interface, offers a 6Gb/s transfer rate, twice that of the previous version. It is well suited for use with solid state drives (SSD), which can saturate a 3Gb/s host controller interface. Tempo SATA 6Gb/s cards are compatible with SSDs, standard hard disk drives and optical drives with an eSATA interface.