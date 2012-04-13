Sonnet, Softron Media Services demo four-channel HD-SDI output on Mac mini

Softron Media Services this week is demonstrating four-channel HD-SDI output on a Mac mini desktop computer using Sonnet's xMac mini Server and Blackmagic Design's DeckLink Quad video card, and running its OnTheAir Node playout software.

Sonnet's xMac mini Server is a 1U rackmount for the Mac mini that adds PCIe expansion via Thunderbolt technology. The xMac mini Server mounts a Mac mini inside a specially designed enclosure that also contains two x4 mode PCIe 2.0 slots and a 100W power supply.

This system enables users to plug two PCIe adapter cards (one half-length and one full-length) into slots connected to the Mac mini through a Thunderbolt cable while also providing a second port for the daisy-chain connection of additional Thunderbolt peripherals.

Together, the OnTheAir Node with OnTheAir Manager comprise the centerpiece of Softron's client/server OnTheAir Suite, enabling users to manage multiple schedules for multiple TV channel outputs from any computer on a network.

See Sonnet at 2012 NAB Show booth SL8713. See Softron Media Services at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9007.